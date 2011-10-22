The new Macallan in Lalique Curiously Small Stills decanter worth $20,000 is launched

Major single malt connoisseurs and collectors around the world now have a new object of desire. The 4th limited edition of the Curiously Small Stills decanter was launched by the famous partnership of The Macallan and Lalique last month at Cannes. An intimate gathering at the TFWA World Exhibition got to witness the unveiling of this beautiful object d’art. The Curiously Small Stills decanter is restricted to only 400 individually numbered decanters which are filled with a rare 60yo Macallan single malt whisky. For those less aware of the finer luxuries of life, this special, rare single malt whiskey has been drawn from five sherry butts and is made from a mix of Spanish and American oak that was filled on the 9th and 10th of November in 1950!

The Edrington Group launched this extraordinary decanter as the latest addition to the Six Pillars Collection. The skill and knowledge of René Lalique and Macallan’s craftsmen produced this exceptionally French design in Paris after which, the crystal making facility in Wingen-sur-Moder, Alsace took over to complete this masterpiece. A distinctive circle of raised ‘cabochons’ on the face of the decanter, and ‘satiné’ effect on the sides and shoulders of vessel set this creation a part from others decanters found worldwide. 15 craftsmen spent painstaking hours and represent the authenticity and 100 years of creativity, craftsmanship and heritage of followed by house. A beautifully designed lacquer presentation box, comes complete with a crystal stopper and a collector’s guide.

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

