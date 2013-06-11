Here's Why The New Mac Pro Is The Most Badass Desktop Computer Ever

The Mac Pro has always been the most powerful workhorse money could buy from Apple.
Intended for users with the highest-end video and audio production needs, it has traditionally started at over $2,000 and featured top-of-the-line hardware.
However, Apple hasn’t had a new Mac Pro in three years. After rumours that the desktop workhorse was going away, Apple wowed us today with a brand new design that completely blows the old one out of the water.
With 12 cores, the Mac Pro will be able to do processor-intensive work like file compression and exports in much less time than before
With more and faster RAM, you'll be able to work within multiple apps with big files with no slowdown.
It uses next-generation flash storage, meaning every application and file will open faster than you've ever seen.
Rather than using several smaller ones, the entire top is a fan, which removes just as much heat with less sound.
