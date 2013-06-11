Here's Why The New Mac Pro Is The Most Badass Desktop Computer Ever

The Mac Pro has always been the most powerful workhorse money could buy from Apple.



Intended for users with the highest-end video and audio production needs, it has traditionally started at over $2,000 and featured top-of-the-line hardware.

However, Apple hasn’t had a new Mac Pro in three years. After rumours that the desktop workhorse was going away, Apple wowed us today with a brand new design that completely blows the old one out of the water.

