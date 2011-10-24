The New Luxury Consumer: A Chinese Couple Stepping Out Of A Toyota And Handing Bags To A White Yacht Attendant

This Toyota ad was spotted in Guangzhou’s domestic terminal by China blogger Tricia Wang.



Wang calls this a paradigm shift:

This advertisement reflects a new Chinese imaginary – one that is global, expansive, unlimited, and exploratory. It also tells us who has the power to live out this imaginary. 10 years ago or even 5 years ago, I don’t think this advertisement would’ve existed.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.