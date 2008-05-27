The New Lords of YouTube (GOOG)

Who are the new lords of YouTube? We all know about the original Web video royalty — the Judson Laipplys and lonelygirl15s of the world. But who’s generating views — whatever that means — now?



To answer that question, we asked Web analytics startup TubeMogul to give us a list of last week’s top 100 video producers, defined as the person or entity posting clips to YouTube.

Some of the results were predictable. The YouTube video producer with the most views last week was the NBA, with 3.5 million views — understandable given that the playoffs are in full swing.

Also big was Activision’s GuitarHeroGames, (ATVI) which shows real life rock stars (from the Red Hot chilli Peppers and The Police) trying out the game’s fake equipment.

Top-10 last week:

1. NBA – 3.46 million views (basketball highlights)

2. Nogoodtv – 3.44 million (“uncensored” celebrity news)

3. Illumistream – 1.96 million (explicit sex education)

4. Ykedwin – 1.87 million (Chinese variety show)

5. YTVideoGuide – 1.8 million (guide to top YouTube clips)

6. IdolFans2008 – 1.73 million (“American Idol” performances)

7. Duowei – 1.59 million (daily news show from state Chinese television)

8. IdolsAroundTheWorld – 1.39 million (more “American Idol”)

9. GuitarHeroGames – 1.28 million (promo for Activision’s Guitar Hero)

10. NielCicierega – 1.13 million (Harry Potter puppeteer)

Go further down the list, and things get more interesting, at least to us — we’re particularly fond of the guys who re-shot the iconic Indiana Jones scene with a Lego boulder. Among the indie producers making it big there are a few commonalities: As always, stunts and attractive women work on YouTube. But so do smart people with provocative ideas on technology and politics.

25. Vlogbrothers – 579,252 views last week



33. athenewins – 422,950 views



37. Veracifier – 422,950 views



42. macattck2533 – 394,391 views



