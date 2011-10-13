The New Lion Update For iCloud Support Is Live

Photo: Screenshot

If iCloud is the killer feature you’ve been waiting for, run Software Update right now to download the 10.7.2 update for OS X Lion.The focus of the update is iCloud compatibility — it will make it possible to push all your email, pictures, music, contacts, and other data to Apple’s new cloud service.



There are other tweaks included, such as some Safari fixes and a Find My Mac feature. But this is the update that does all the heavy lifting for iCloud.

