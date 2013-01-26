Everything You Need To Know About The Newly Rebranded 'Legends Football League'

The Legends Football League, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, is going through a re-branding project.



Founder Mitch Mortaza says the LFL will now focus more on the sport instead of the women wearing lingerie. Mortaza said in a statement:

“While the Lingerie Football League name has drawn great media attention allowing us to showcase the sport to millions, we have now reached a crossroad of gaining credibility as a sport or continuing to be viewed as a gimmick. In the coming years we will further establish this sport in the US, Australia, Europe and Asia as the most known form of American football globally. In order to reach the next milestone, we feel the focus has to be the sport and our amazing athletes.”

Well, as far as we can tell, not much has changed. The uniforms, which supposedly are not lingerie anymore, still look like lingerie, and the rules are all staying the same.

The league got its start in 2009 with 10 teams It sprung from a Super Bowl halftime special, that was on Pay-per-view. Now there are 12 teams, with up to 20 players on each of them. There is also a league in Canada and Australia and in 2015 one will launch in Europe. The field is only 50 yards long and 30 yards wide There are seven players on the field for each team at a time There is no punting, and there are no field goals. Instead, after a touchdown, you get one point for a run or pass from the 1-yard line, and 2 points for a run or pass from the 3-yard line.

Within four downs, teams must include two passing plays, and two rushing plays. They play two 17-minute halves, and there is an eight-minute sudden death overtime The L.A. Temptation won 2012's Lingerie Bowl, and the American league hasn't played a game since The LFL released a statement early in 2013 explaining they were going through a re-branding process and the biggest change would be the athletes would wear 'performance wear' instead of lingerie. But Founder Mitch Mortaza and two of the league's members went on Fox and Friends wearing, well bras and underwear Founder Mitch Mortaza explained that with the re-branding the focus is more on the sport and not on the women, it's meant to empower the athletes. He said: 'We've removed all of the lingerie aspects from the uniform, and really focused on the sport.' The press release also said the logos will be less sexy and the league's tagline will be 'Women of the Gridiron' instead of 'True Fantasy Football.' But all they really did was take away a necklace and a bow... Here's the new league's trailer, claiming in the YouTube description that everything is changing. We've got some real football coming up next weekend The 15 Highest-Paid Players And Coaches In The Super Bowl >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.