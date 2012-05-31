Anne Hathaway Sings Her Heart Out & Gets A Buzz Cut In The New 'Les Miserables' Trailer

Photo: Screenshot

After months of hearing strange casting rumours (Taylor Swift as poor, young French girl Eponine? Yeah, right), seeing pictures of a bald Hugh Jackman with a giant, scraggly beard, and desperately searching for snippets of Russell Crowe singing, The highly anticipated trailer for the new Broadway musical-turned-movie adaptation of “Les Miserables” is finally here!The entire teaser (which only lasts about 90 seconds) is underscored with a haunting and emotional version of the song “I Dreamed a Dream” from Anne Hathaway‘s Fantine while the action shows bits from the difficult life of Jackman’s Jean Valjean. We also get a quick look at Crowe as well looking menacing as the ever persistent Inspector Javert. The scenery is sweeping and beautiful, and its contrast with the harsh poverty scenes has us convinced that this film will be a real grand-scale motion picture event.



Check out the teaser below. The film will be released December 7th and also stars Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne (“My Week With Marilyn”), Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen.

