Lost Remote enthuses about the new era of citizen journalism and live “event-casting” as exemplified by recent efforts at CES. For example,

[S]elf-described “lifecaster” and internet cutie Sarah Meyers is packing around a high-def camera, microphone and laptop with an EVDO card to webcast live via both PopSnap and Mogulus (she started on Justin.tv). You can see how she does it in this ZDNet video clip.

Or you can just check out Lost Remote’s helpful picture below, in which ZDNet interviews Sarah while she livecasts herself interviewing the ZDnet reporter:

As Lost Remote’s Cory Bergman puts it, “How strangely meta.”

What do we think of the New Journalism? The more content the better, we guess–as long as it’s free and as long as someone else is willing to create it and consume it and alert us if it ever contains anything interesting. Sarah’s certainly an Internet cutie and as long as she’s enjoying herself and can graze enough food in conference halls to survive, we have no objection to her life-casting. But we’re not quite ready to swear off the New York Times.

