The New Jersey Informant's Terrible Real Estate Career

These days commercial real estate deals gone bad are a dime a dozen, but up until recently, it’s hard to imagine how you could have lost money in that bubblicious business.



But Solomon Dwek, the FBI informant behind the big New Jersey takedown of pols and rabbis, did.

The CRE Review has a chart of some of his holdings, which went bust-o back in 2006, and have an average loss severity of 63%.

