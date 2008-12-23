The New Jersey Accountant Mystery Deepens

Joe Weisenthal

We’ve been trying to figure out how and why so many Madoff clients ended up with the small New Jersey accounting firm Sosnik, Bell & Co. What was it about them that prompted those close to Madoff, like Bob Jaffe, to recommend them as the most able to handle Madoff’s “complex” trades?

A tipster informs us that Sosnik, Bell actually outsourced their Madoff work to a third party. We haven’t confirmed this, but it seems plausible. The answer to the question — to whom were they outsourcing their work? — would be revealing.

Meanwhile, a call to the New Jersey State Board of Accountancy confirms that Scott Sosnik is a registered CPA in good standing, but the person we talked to had no record of Larry Bell or a Lawrence Bell. This may simply be a clerical error.

We’ve reached out to Sosnik Bell on this latest news and have yet to hear back

If you have more on this or any other angle, please email: [email protected], leave a voicemail: 866-994-TIPS, or FAX us at 212-929-4607.

