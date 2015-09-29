The new iPhones are even harder to bend than we thought

SquareTrade/YouTube Your tight jeans are not match for the new iPhones.

Apple doesn’t usually disclose what kind of metal it uses for iPhones.

But for the new iPhones, the company is promoting that its using “7000 series” aluminium, and it’s likely a direct result of the “Bendgate” issue that the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus suffered, where the phones would bend under a certain amount of pressure.

Sometimes, the pressure from normal circumstances, like having the iPhone 6 Plus in the pockets of tight pants, was enough to bend the phones.

Now that the new iPhones are official, gadget insurance company SquareTrade performed bend tests on iPhone 6s production models, and the results are impressive.

SquareTrade’s test found that the new iPhone 6s could withstand up to 170 pounds of pressure, which it reports is the same that the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 could withstand:



And the iPhone 6s Plus can withstand 10 pounds more at 180 pounds of pressure:

What about drops and water damage?

In the same test session, the new iPhones, as well as the Galaxy Note 5, were dropped on their corners 10 times from six feet high to test the strength of their screens. All phones only sustained physical cosmetic damage on their corners, but their screens were intact.

But all the screens cracked when they were dropped on their front, screen down, on the first drop.



And why not see how the phones fare if you drop it in water while playing some music?



SquareTrade reported that the music turned off on all devices after a while, but all the phones survived.

What if you live in very hot or very cold places?

The phones were also put through some extreme temperature tests, where they all turned off after around 15 minutes of being in an oven at 110 degrees. It seemed as if the Galaxy Note 5 and the new iPhones were almost identical in toughness.

But in cold, zero-degree weather, we finally saw which phone would persevere. The iPhone 6s would last 30 minutes before turning off if you fully exposed it to the cold. The iPhone 6s Plus lasted an hour, and the Galaxy Note 5 went on for two.

So, it seems like Apple took Bendgate very seriously, as the iPhone 6s is five times as strong as the iPhone 6. Now, all Apple and Samsung need to do is find glass that won’t break when you drop your phone.

Watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.