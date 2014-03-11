The New iPhone Software Comes With A Better Australian Accent

iOS 7.1 is here! That means you’ve got a more Aussie-sounding Siri, faster animations and several UI tweaks. We made a little comparison between the two so you can hear the difference.

Check out the difference below. First we asked Siri in iOS 7.1 (the more Aussie Siri) if we had any messages, and then repeated the same question to Australian Siri in iOS 7.0.6. New Siri sounds more upbeat, her words sound more rounded, and sentences sound more natural.

Also, the animations are dramatically faster. Check out how fast folders open now.

It’d be nice if Siri was ‘Strayan enough to get me a beer, but alas, she still can’t.

Here are the patch notes for iOS 7.1:

Updates to the visual interface, primarily switching to rounded UI elements in the phone dialer and power off features.

Improvements to the keyboard interface.

Fix for random reboot problem with iPhone 5S.

CarPlay support

Manual control of how long Siri listens by holding down the Home button while you speak.

New, more natural voices for Siri in Mandarin Chinese, UK English, Australian English and Japanese.

Updates to iTunes Radio, including the ability to create stations by searching and subscribing to iTunes Match.

New month view in Calendar.

Improved performance for iPhone 4.

New camera setting to automatically enable HDR for iphone 5S.

It’s also worth noting for all you jailbreakers out there that iOS 7.1 reportedly plugs the hole that the Evasi0n7 jailbreak exploited. We’re not sure if it bricks the device (it probably won’t), or if it just plugs the hole and leaves you with standard iOS 7.1. Either way, if you’ve jailbroken, proceed with caution.

