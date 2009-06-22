The New iPhone Renders 3D 4X Faster Than The Old One (CLIP)

Analyst Gene Munster estimates 56% of the new iPhones sold over the weekend went to users upgrading from an old iPhone, more than the 38% who upgraded after the 3G launch last year.



Why? Two quick guesses:

It’s been another year since all the people who bought the first generation iPhone got theirs.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the new model is much, much faster than the 3G version.

We’ve already seen video proof that the new iPhone 3GS renders Web pages much faster than the iPhone 3G. Now, there’s this clip from the the iPhone developers at Tap Tap Tap, showing the iPhone 3GS render 3D about 4X faster than the iPhone 3G.

Watch:



