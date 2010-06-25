The New iPhone Isn't Broken, iOS 4 Is

The widely reported signal issue with the iPhone 4 may be the fault of Apple’s new operating system, not its new hardware.



Many early adopters have noticed that their new iPhones appear to lose their signals when held, especially in the left hand. There has been widespread speculation that this was the fault of the new iPhone’s antenna, which stretches around the edges of the device.

But many of our commenters are reporting the same bug on earlier iPhone models with the new iOS 4.0 installed. Boy Genius Report has a video of just that: an iPhone 3G which loses bars when picked up. Old iPhones without the new OS aren’t affected.

Though reports on this conflict, it appears that the signal on iPhones isn’t actually being lost; this is merely a bug in the way signal strength is displayed.

We’ve emailed Steve Jobs, but have yet to hear back.



