The New IPhone Is 40X Faster Than The Original IPhone

During Apple’s big presentation of its new iPhones, the company flashed this chart.

The chart itself is a bit goofy since there’s no labels for the axises, but the general point is pretty astounding.

In the six years since the original iPhone was released, the speed of the iPhone has increased by 40X. The iPhone 5S alone is a doubling in speed over the iPhone 5.

