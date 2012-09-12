The New iPhone Earphones Are Called 'Earpods' And They Look Like This

Apple is revealing a new iPhone today. We’re going to have wall-to-wall live coverage all day.



In the meantime, check out the new earphones/headphones Apple will release today:

Photo: MacRumors

News of these little guys has been reportedly previously, but the most reliable Apple news outlet on the planet, 9to5Mac, confirmed their existence this morning.

They report:

We’re told that these will be called “Earpods” and will retail for the same price as the current headphones – $29 in the US. The acoustics are obviously improved and they may not fall out of your ears every time you turn your head. We don’t now for sure if these will come standard with all Apple iPhones and iPods but that very well could be the case.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.