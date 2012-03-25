The New iPad's Battery Indicator Is A Reality Distortion Field

Photo: Flickr via thenextweb

Research from display company DisplayMate indicates that your new iPad’s battery indicator is less than honest.Specifically, Dr. Raymond Soneira, president of the company, found that the iPad continues to charge for a long time after the battery indicator says it’s fully charged.



His tests showed that it took 2 hours and 10 minutes after getting the 100% indicator for the iPad’s battery to actually be fully charged.

Soneira theorizes that there’s no malice behind this — he explained his theory in an email to Mashable:

“The charge indicator on all mobile devices is based on a mathematical model of the charge rates, discharge rates, and recent discharge history of the battery. It’s actually rather difficult to do because most batteries degrade slowly and then tend to surprise with a precipitous decline near the end. So there is something wrong with the battery charge mathematical model on the iPad.”

Simply put, it’s a maths problem that could be fixed with a software update.

What does this mean for you in practical terms? Leave your iPad plugged for a while in after it notifies you it’s fully charged.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.