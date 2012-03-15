REVIEWED: Everyone Loves The New iPad

Photo: Associated Press

The first new iPad reviews from Apple’s group of hand-picked journalists are in.And guess what?



They like it!

Here’s a quick roundup of what other tech publications are saying. Click each link to read the full reviews.

We’re still waiting for a few more to roll in, so we’ll update this post as they do.

Jason Snell, MacWorld

Going beyond pure graphics performance, my tests found the new iPad to be roughly the same speed as the old one. The GeekBench testing app said the iPad 2 was slightly faster. The Sunspider JavaScript benchmark gave them both the same scores. And in my webpage-loading test, the new iPad was faster.

Jim Dalrymple, The Loop

I struggled after the event to put the right words together to describe the display and a week later I’m still lost for the proper analogy. The only thing I can think of that comes close is comparing it to the first time you ever saw an HDTV. Remember how startling it was to go from one of those giant standard definition projector TVs to an HDTV? That’s what this is like.

The Retina display will make you do a double-take the first time you see it. Even on the home screen, it’s crisp and clear — you can notice a huge difference, even from the iPad 2.

MG Siegler, TechCrunch

What we have is a 9.7-inch stab of aluminium and glass that when illuminated, becomes an absolutely stunning display of light and colour. At first glance, the new iPad is almost indistinguishable from the iPad 2. The same Smart Covers even fit on both. But it doesn’t matter what the device lookslike. What matters is what you’re looking at: the screen.

Web pages look almost as if they’re being displayed in a high-quality glossy magazine. Photos look like photos — the printed out kind. Text is razor sharp and crisp, just like print.

Joshua Topolsky, The Verge

I saw no outstanding performance issues at all, in fact. Whether it’s a further optimization of iOS, the new SoC, or a combination of the two (most likely), there’s little to complain about in regards to overall speed and performance. What I can say most clearly about the iPad (and frankly, the version before this) is that there’s a certain kind of confidence, of fearlessness, with which it executes tasks. With many modern mobile devices, there’s this constant, nagging sensation that it’s going to jam up, freeze, or otherwise not respond to your commands. That sensation is nowhere to be found on the new iPad — and it’s a relief.

Vincent Nguyen, SlashGear

Apple says it has borrowed the camera technology and optics from the iPhone 4S for the new iPad, though still the 5-megapixel images the tablet is capable of do lag behind the 8-megapixel examples from the smartphone. There’s more visible noise and chromatic aberrations at full zoom, though the quality is far, far better than any stills the iPad 2 can achieve. You also get face recognition for up to 10 people per frame, automatically adjusting focus and exposure, but the camera app UI itself is no more complex than before.

