The New iPad Really Is Freaking Awesome

This isn’t journalism. This isn’t a formal review.This is my snap reaction to a weekend with the new iPad.



And my snap reaction is this: Holy moly, it is awesome.

I’ve had an original iPad since the first day it was out on the market. I liked using it, but when the iPhone 4 came out, it was relegated to second-tier status, as far as couch computing was concerned.

Then I bought an 11″ MacBook Air. And that became my number one computing device. It was easy to hold on my lap, I could watch Twitter update in real time when watching sports on TV, and if I needed to jam out an email or a post for our site, it was very easy.

The iPad, meanwhile, turned into my wife’s computer for the couch. She plays a lot of Scrabble, and checks Facebook.

Lately, I’ve been yearning to have my own iPad, so I decided to buy her the new iPad. She said there was no way she was taking the new iPad and said I could have it, and the old iPad would become hers officially. I honestly tried to talk her into taking the new iPad, but after an hour or so, I realised it was fight I would lose.

And, boy am I happy to have lost that argument.

I spent all weekend immersed in the new iPad. Maybe it’s just the newness of a new toy, but I think this iPad is fan-freaking-tastic.

What do I like about it?

The screen is sharper. The iPad reviewers made it sound like you’d have to rip out your eyeballs if you were ever forced to look at different screen. I’m happy to report, it’s safe to look at other screens. But, the screen on the new iPad is nice. The more you use it, the more you see how great it is.

It is much faster than the original. I did a lot of side by side tests and it wasn’t even close how much zippier this new iPad is. (I didn’t have an iPad 2 for comparison.)

The voice dictation is great. I don’t mind typing on a software keyboard, but speaking out emails is super cool and easy. The only downside? I have to excuse myself and go to another room so that I’m not talking out loud in front of other people.

The new iPad is definitely going to make my iPhone less relevant when I’m sitting around, and it’s going to significantly diminish my MacBook Air use.

Honestly, I can’t think of one complaint with the thing. (My only complaint is with developers that haven’t made hi-res versions of their apps. But, they only had a week to prepare, so I’m not that mad.)

Maybe in a week the newness will wear off, and I won’t care. But for now I’m in love.

