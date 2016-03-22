The new iPad has one major innovation that photographers will absolutely love

When Apple announced the new iPad Pro Monday, company reps spoke briefly of a small but majorly important innovation: the so-called “True Tone” display.

Why is that such a huge deal for some users? Simple: True Tone should let customers do precise colour work in unfamiliar light situations.

Many photographers, graphic designers, and other artistic professionals are travellers and freelancers, meaning they’re as likely to work from a coffeeshop, airport terminal, or bus as they are from an office. But they’re also responsible for fine-tuned work like colour correction and retouching. That’s incredibly hard to do on existing portable screens.

Weird, unpredictable light changes the way a screen looks to your eyes, because your brain adjusts the way it percieves colour in different situations. Even moving from a room with LED lights to flourescent lights can completely throw off your fine-tuned colour work.

Apple’s True Tone display promises to adjust the screen’s colour tone in real time to compensate for that problem, a feature they call “True Tone display.” That could empower photographers, designers, and other artistic professionals to do better, faster, more confident work on the go. And given that Apple outright said the iPad Pro’s goal is to pull users away from Windows, that dangles a major lure in front of at least one segment of the market.

As a photographer who sometimes works in weird places, I know I’m tempted to trade in my Windows laptop.

