The New iPad Goes On Sale At 8 A.M. Friday

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Apple officially announced that the new iPad will go on sale at 8 a.m. local time at Apple stores and authorised retailers.Apple today announced the new iPad, the third generation of its category defining mobile device, will arrive at Apple’s retail stores and the Apple Online Store (www.apple.com) on Friday, March 16 at 8:00 a.m. local time in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland and the UK; along with Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.



Additionally, AT&T and Verizon have both said they will sell the 4G LTE model of the iPad at their retail locations on Friday.

