The New iPad: Everyone Is Going Nuts Over The Screen

All the people that got early access to the iPad have just published their reviews.



There’s one consistent takeaway: the screen is awesome. How awesome?

Walt Mossberg of All Things D: Using the new display is like getting a new eyeglasses prescription—you suddenly realise what you thought looked sharp before wasn’t nearly as sharp as it could be … It has the most spectacular display I have ever seen in a mobile device.”

MG Siegler of TechCrunch: “Web pages look almost as if they’re being displayed in a high-quality glossy magazine. Photos look like photos — the printed out kind. Text is razor sharp and crisp, just like print.”

Jim Dalrymple of The Loop: “Remember how startling it was to go from one of those giant standard definition projector TVs to an HDTV? That’s what this is like.

The Retina display will make you do a double-take the first time you see it. Even on the home screen, it’s crisp and clear — you can notice a huge difference, even from the iPad 2.”

Josh Topolsky of The Verge: “Yes, this display is outrageous. It’s stunning. It’s incredible. I’m not being hyperbolic or exaggerative when I say it is easily the most beautiful computer display I have ever looked at. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that you hold this in your hands, or maybe it’s the technology that Apple is utilising, or maybe it’s the responsiveness of iOS — but there’s something almost bizarre about how good this screen is. After the launch event, I described the screen as “surreal,” and I still think that’s a pretty good fit.”

Jason Snell of MacWorld (he’s more luke warm): “Buyers of this third-generation iPad will love the Retina display, but the fact is that the iPad 2’s screen was also excellent. It may be that there just isn’t quite as dramatic a contrast between the two screens as there was between the pre- and post-Retina iPhones two years ago. Maybe I’ve been spoiled by my iPhone’s Retina display, or maybe the iPad 2’s display is really that good.”

