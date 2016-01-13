The new infant formula from Blackmores is about to be released

From the website.

Blackmores is close to releasing its new infant formula developed jointly with dairy group Tatura, a subsidiary of Bega Cheese.

The vitamin maker, whose share price is the most expensive in Australia following scorching demand in China for its products, will charge $29.99 per 900 gram tin of formula for newborns.

Perhaps anticipating a frenzy of demand, as seen at supermarkets in Australia by people then on-selling online in China, Blackmores will limit each customer to ordering two tins per day and a maximum of four per week.

Blackmores, showcasing the new products on its website, says the formula has a unique blend of ingredients containing 25 nutrients including essential vitamins and minerals plus prebiotics.

The infant formula is also being shown on a Chinese online retailer owned by e-commerce giant Alibaba, according to Fairfax Media.

Customers can register to be notified when Blackmores infant formula range becomes available. The range includes: Newborn Formula 0-6 months, Follow-on Formula 6-12 months and Toddler Milk Drink 12+ months.

Blackmore shares are trading at $202.16 and have been as high as $220.

