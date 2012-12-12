STUDIO TOUR: The Design Firm Behind New York's Hottest Nightclubs

Photo: Megan Willett/Business Insider

The design team at ICRAVE is behind some of NYC’s most exclusive nightlife spots, including Catch, Provocateur, and STK.The company is helmed by Lionel Ohayon, a prolific designer and entrepreneur who is the driving force behind his team’s award-winning projects and inter-disciplinary work.



Both Ohayon and his company have been credited with making the Meatpacking District NYC’s most popular place to go out thanks to a slew of ICRAVE-designed nightclubs, restaurants, and lounges. Some of the biggest celebrities and models in the world can be found dancing on their banquettes, with a line of hopefuls at the door just waiting to get inside.

But this New York design and branding firm has long since branched out from its Meatpacking District-beginnings to unveil airports, casinos, and cruise ships across the U.S.

And what started as a two-man operation back in 2002 has now become a 38-person team, with 12 new employees added in 2012 alone. Obviously, they needed a new place for their expanding firm and projects.

The new studio near Madison Square Park was team-designed, and is still an ongoing collaboration constantly being re-imagined with in-house competitions. “It was a lot of fighting,” says ICRAVE Lead Designer Jesse MacDougal of the new studio office. “There still is a lot of fighting. It’s designing for designers.”

The company is growing so fast it’s almost too big for its new 8,000-square-foot space, even though they only just moved in this past Memorial Day. There are already tentative plans to start expanding into the floor above.

“We’re meeting in our fire exit,” laughs MacDougal. “We’re so busy that we need to have impromptu meetings all the time. If a room is full, we need to go find a place.”

But that doesn’t seem to hamper the creativity of the team that has recently finished designing Delta’s new LaGuardia Terminal and EMM Group’s latest modern Asian restaurant, The General. If anything, it seems the firm and their ideas are only getting bigger.

