The new 'Hunger Games' owns the box office for a third straight week

Lionsgate ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The first weekend following Thanksgiving has historically been a good time to catch up on fall movies you’ve missed as the new releases are usually subpar.

And though the bizarre, holiday-themed horror “Krampus” came in second place this weekend with a better-than-expected estimated $16 million (projections had it in the $10 million-$13 million range), according to The Hollywood Reporter, what helped ticket sales were the strong holdovers.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” topped the domestic box office for a third consecutive week with an estimated $18 million, according to The Wrap.

Following “Krampus” came “The Good Dinosaur” in third place with an estimated $15.51 million. We may be suffering a little Pixar burnout following its latest hit, “Inside Out” earlier in the year. “The Good Dinosaur” opened last weekend with just over $39 million, lower than even the most polarising Pixar titles like “Up,” “Brave,” “Ratatouille,” and “WALL-E,” which all opened in the $60 million range. And “Dinosaur” certainly won’t be picking up any ground with the stiff competition in theatres and “The Force Awakens” looming.

In limited released was Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq,” which is the first theatrical film from Amazon Studios. Not taking the same path as Netflix did with “Beasts of No Nation,” where it released the movie in theatres the same day as it made it available for streaming, “Chi-Raq” opened on 305 screens and will be available to Amazon Prime customers in the coming weeks.

Playing by the rules seems to have paid off for Lee’s film, which looks at the gun-related deaths in Chicago, as it took in an estimated $1.2 million, according to THR.

Because “Beasts” went day-and-date the major theatres boycotted it, causing the movie to open in only 31 theatres and earn $51,003 its opening weekend. However Netflix has been happy with the film’s streaming performance (though no one would ever know).

