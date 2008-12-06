Making Brownies School Bake Sales Considered "Too Menial"

: For many parents of school-aged children, navigating the unceasing barrage of school fundraising projects — a seemingly non-negotiable obligation of parent life — can be a daunting task. And the work goes unpaid.



Fundraising projects can also be a consuming drain on family time, especially for women, who tend to shoulder most of that burden whether or not they hold paid jobs outside the home.

…A bake sale is “incredibly inefficient,” says Elizabeth Goldstein Alexis, a financial planner in Palo Alto, Calif., and the mother of first-grade twins. “The input-output ratio is just so screwed up.”

Um, really? Good thing she’s a financial planner.

Lael Culliner, a real estate leasing agent in San Mateo, Calif., who gave up her job to look after her young children but returned to work full-time in November, says she made the same arguments against bake sales at her daughter’s preschool a couple of years ago, only to find herself eventually running the class bake sale to raise money for a field trip.

“At first I said ‘Let’s just find out what we need and donate the money,'” says Ms. Culliner. The other mothers “looked at me like I was crazy. They said, ‘Oh, you miss the point. It’s about community building.'”

Ah, the voice of reason.

…”People are already so stressed out and they feel guilty saying no ,” says Ms. Culliner. She believes it’s unfair to ask parents to do “menial work” on behalf of their children’s schools and other organisations if it’s not directly beneficial to the cause.

“Menial work”??? It’s a kids bake sale not a demotion to scrubbing toilets.

…Last year, reports Ms. Culliner, her children’s preschool finally did eliminate bake sales in favour of more lucrative fundraisers, which include a book fair and a sale of pre-packaged cookie dough. She remains an active fundraiser, but now she insists on doing work only if it can bring strong returns for the time she invests. This time around, she is helping to plan an adults-only evening benefit for the schools her two children attend.

“From a cost efficiency and effectiveness perspective, the demise of the bake sale is a good thing,” says Tim Seiler, director of the Fund Raising School at the centre on Philanthropy at Indiana University.

These people are ridiculous. Home cooked brownies are the best. Don’t see why they can’t have a bake sale AND a more lucrative fundraiser. And if you’re so pretentious that you refer to it as menial work then it sounds like you have the means to outsource the baking to someone else who would love the money and the opportunity.

Makes you kind of wonder if the kids are miserable at home…?

