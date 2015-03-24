The new Hilton Hotels app lets you choose your room and open the door with your phone

Room 101 for some love, anyone?

The Hilton Worldwide is rolling out an app that lets its loyalty program guests choose what room they want to stay in, and by the end of 2016, you’ll be able to use your smartphone as the room key.

The digital check-in and room selection was launched in Sydney today and is now live across more than 4300 hotels globally in Hilton’s 12 brands, including 20 across Australasia.

Australia is the start of the Asia Pacific rollout of the Hilton HHonors app, which includes the Hilton HHonors loyalty program.

Guests can check in on the app, which also works on desktop devices and tablets, and choose a room, based on digital floor plans and photos, on the day before their arrival. The function is real time and there’s also the option of free upgrades as well as special requests to customise the room.

Until the photo key function is launched, you’ll still need to pick up a key card at the front desk, but check-in is already completed. And check-out can be skipped, with a bill automatically emailed to you.

Hilton Worldwide’s global head of digital, Geraldine Calpin, said the app is an industry first.

“Never before have guests been able to check-in, select their rooms from a digital floor plan, and customise their rooms to be ready for arrival,” she said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.