The new 'Harry Potter' is 2016's best selling book -- and it's not even out

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” won’t be on bookshelves until July 31. But on Amazon, it’s already the bestselling book of the year based on pre-orders alone.

If you look at Amazon’s best sellers of 2016 page, J.K. Rowling’s new book is on top, ahead of “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath and Dr. Suess’s “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.”

This particular “Harry Potter” story is a play, about what happens to Harry and the crew 19 years after the events of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” It’s already in previews on stage in London. There’s no word yet of when the play will get to the rest of the world (though we might get a movie), so reading the script is the only way most people will be able to find out what happens.

Rowling’s been keeping busy. In addition to the play, she wrote the script for the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” out in November.

