The new Han Solo movie is casting a young version of this beloved 'Star Wars' character

Lucasfilm screencap (L-R) Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in ‘The Empire Strikes Back.’

It looks like the upcoming young Han Solo movie is going to include a close friend of the space smuggler.

The movie, which is being directed by “The Lego Movie” and “21 Jump Street” franchise directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is looking to cast a young Lando Calrissian, according to The Wrap.

The character, immortalised by actor Billy Dee Williams in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” has a history with Solo. Calrissian lost the Millennium Falcon to Solo in a card game before we met Solo (played by Harrison Ford) in the first movie in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “A New Hope.”

Lando is a fan favourite, in spite of (or because of?) the fact that, in “Empire Strikes Back,” he betrays Han Solo and gives him up to Darth Vader. Though Lando immediately regrets the decision.

No word yet on who Lucasfilm/Disney is thinking of for the role or auditioning, but fans should be excited to see these two characters alongside one another once again.

Alden Ehrenreich has already been cast as the young Han Solo. The movie will be released in theatres May 2018.

