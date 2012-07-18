A Look Inside The Newly Revamped Guantánamo Bay Detention Facility

Photo: JTF Gitmo

Guantánamo Bay is currently going through a rebirth of sorts – instead of being closed down, the terrorist detention facility run by Joint Task Force (JTF) Guantánamo is getting a new look.The announcements of a $40 million communications upgrade – including a underwater fibre optic cable that will stretch to the coast of Florida – and multi-million dollar upgrades to the grounds all but guarantee that the 45-square-mile base will stay open indefinitely.



Gitmo currently houses 168 detainees after Osama bin Laden’s alleged cook was repatriated to Sudan last week. The Supreme Court has refused to hear any new Guantánamo appeals even though 87 prisoners were cleared for release by President Obama’s Guantánamo Review Task Force. (It’s unknown if prisoners are still given heavy anti-psychotic medicine before being interrogated.)

Since Gitmo costs about $140 million a year to operate, we became curious about the kind of amenities that taxpayer dollars provide to the detainees as well as the 6,000 troops and civilians who administer the facility.

