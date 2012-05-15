The New Growth Companies In Digital Advertising

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



The companies that dominate digital advertising have been around for over a decade: mainly Yahoo, Google and Microsoft.

But there is a slew of new companies that are grabbing share and will soon dominate the landscape. Facebook is obviously prime among them, but these new growth companies also include YouTube, Twitter, Hulu, Demand Media and more. They are growing exponentially. Many of these companies will dominate the future of digital advertising.

Photo: BI Intelligence

