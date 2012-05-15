The New Growth Companies In Digital Advertising

The companies that dominate digital advertising have been around for over a decade: mainly Yahoo, Google and Microsoft.



But there is a slew of new companies that are grabbing share and will soon dominate the landscape. Facebook is obviously prime among them, but these new growth companies also include YouTube, Twitter, Hulu, Demand Media and more. They are growing exponentially. Many of these companies will dominate the future of digital advertising.

Photo: BI Intelligence

