ZOOEY WINS AGAIN: Two Episodes In, Fox Renews 'The New Girl' For Another Season

Your Zooey Deschanel fix is safe through 2012.



After scoring superb ratings for its premiere and a solid second week — it topped its timeslot last night — “The New Girl” just got the second season greenlight from Fox.

The network must be feeling pretty smug right now. Instead of slapping a ton of new comedies on the air this year, Fox set up just three (the other two are “Allen Gregory” and “I Hate My Teenage Daughter, which won’t air until the end of October.)

So plenty was riding on Deschanel and her three male roommates — and the quartet delivered.

Over the next week, we’ll likely see more kneejerk renewals roll in — keep an eye on “New Girl” chick-themed competitors “2 Broke Girls” on CBS (we think it’s likely to stick around) and “Whitney” on NBC (that one’s more likely to get the ax, but probably not right away).

