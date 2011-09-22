ONE-MINUTE RECAP: How FOX'S Zooey Deschanel Sitcom "The New Girl" Became This Season's Early Breakout Hit

Led by Zooey Deschanel, FOX’s new comedy “The New Girl” drew over 10 million viewers last night.



And before you go giving its lead-in, “Glee,” all the credit, consider this: only 8.9 million watched that show, the one that’s supposed to be the pop culture juggernaut.

“New Girl” picked up more than a million viewers after “Glee” wrapped.

And every one of them is well-deserved — because the pilot is a study in perfect viewer captivation.

