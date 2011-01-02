The New Frontier: SEO

Welcome Chas Salmore our newest MediaBizBlogger



A few years ago a client in the food industry had asked me what was SEO and why should my business be concerned about optimising for Google or any other search engine when we had enough referrals and advertising to bring in sufficient revenue. I thought about showing him demographics that prove that anyone under 30 years old only uses a computer or some other type of mobile device to find and research business or that demographics of white collar men and women from 30 to 55 are the fastest growing users of all things social media including researching a firms reputation on the web or that older men and women over 55 and up know that they need to use a computer and often they ask someone to help them that is web 2.0 savvy.

In the end I decided to make a very short and compelling argument that sounded like this, think of SEO as the thing that attracts people to your business. At first it sounded extremely fundamentally simple and a little sophomoric but think about what I was saying; Google rewards those it feels are the most relevant for a search by ranking that web site in the highest order. When a web crawler can easily navigate thru your site and the content is relevant for each page of your site it rewards you with a high search engine ranking I call visibility. When you break down the formula it looks something like this; Visibility= Design + Content. Without getting into meta-tagging or inbound links or a thousand other tricks of the trade, the basic formula for internet attraction comes down to VDC.

Whenever I meet with a new client and talk about marketing campaigns for the new digital frontier, I always take a step backwards and make sure that the business is covering the most elementary techniques available to gain exposure. I find it ridiculous when I client wants me to help him run a hypothetical marathon when they are not walking correctly. As an expert in the field I have a responsibility to make sure that we are working on a level playing field not just to guarantee the best results for the marketing campaign but to make sure that the client succeeds. My philosophy has always been that when your client succeeds you succeed by default because reputation is everything.

Chas Salmore, a 25-year veteran of the entertainment and marketing industry, is the Founder and CEO of Marketingworks, Inc., (“MWKS”), a leader in social-media marketing and digital word-of-mouth influence.

