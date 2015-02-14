The new Ford GT supercar is breathtaking in a 'liquid silver' paint job

The legendary Ford GT is back and will go into production in 2016.

We already know that the supercar will be built in Canada.

But what we’re all waiting for is an announcement that Ford will head back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the GT — because in 1966, 50 prior to the new GT’s return to the market, a team of Ford racers drove their GTs (GT40s, actually) to a 1-2-3 finish at the storied endurance competition.

The new GT was the star of the Detroit Auto Show. Ford could have brought a GT with the same paint scheme to the Chicago Auto Show, which kicks off this weekend.

But Ford upped the ante.

The Chicago GT is in a shimmering metallic outfit, called “liquid silver.”

A certain Marvel superhero would be thrilled.

Ford is proving with the GT that it’s back in the supercar game — and not content to rest of some already deserved laurels.

