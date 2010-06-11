The New Flow Rate Is Out: Government Says Daily Spill Is Up To 40K Barrels Per Day

Little by little, the Deepwater Horizon daily flow estimates are being increased to levels that initially sounded to high to be true.



According to Bloomberg’s Lizzie O’Leary, the US Geological Survey now says that the daily leak rate could be anywhere from 20k-40K barrels per day, compared to the current high-cap of 25K, and well above the initial 5k estimates that were thought to be a joke.

It’s not clear if PB’s decision to cut off the riser, in order to attach LMRP, has anything to do with the upped flow.

This week BP expressed some optimism that by next week the flow could be stopped to a trickle. Let’s hope.

