The New Firefox Is Coming Tomorrow

Photo: dimnikolov via flickr

The new version of Firefox, version 10, will go live tomorrow, according to Mozilla’s meeting notes.While you probably won’t notice too many changes on the surface, the big update this time has to do with making sure your add-ons work.



Ever since Mozilla introduced Firefox 4 last year, add-ons would automatically switch off when you upgraded to a new version. Now, Firefox will keep those add-ons running. (It’ll save you from an annoying pop-up when you upgrade tomorrow.)

[Via PC Magazine]

