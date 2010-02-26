There's Just One Little Difference Between This Falkland's Crisis And The Last One

Photo: iconicphotos.files.wordpress.com

The new Falklands crisis brings old foes back together in Argentina and the UK, but this time oil is a more prominent factor.The crisis has kicked off because a British company is trying to take advantage of a potential 3.5 billion barrels of oil reserves in the waters off the islands.



This comes at the same time as a British Navy destroyer intercepted an Argentinian military vessel near the islands.

Both countries are having political and economic problems at the moment, similar to 1982 war period where Thatcher was trying to wrestle her way to UK political dominance and Argentina had just had a swap of military leaders.

Now Gordon Brown and his Labour Party are faced with a tight election at home due to the economic crisis and Argentina is involved in a domestic economic squabble where the executive is trying to use reserve funds to pay off the country’s debt.

The unstable political situation could add fuel to the conflict as Argentina has called on the U.N to intervene in its favour and the U.S. has refused to back the UK over their sovereignty position.

