An In-Depth Look At The New Facebook, Which Is A Huge Upgrade

The new News Feed is a huge upgrade.

It cleans up the site design quite a bit, and it makes the photos bigger.

That's important, because Facebook is primarily a photo-sharing site.

The new feeds are handy.

I'd gotten bored of going to Facebook and seeing the same three people posting photos and video(even though I like and/or love those three people very much).

The new Music, Photos, and All Friends feed will give me something to click on and good content to scroll through.

The 'Following' feed would be more useful to me if I weren't such an active Twitter user -- where I actively follow a huge list of people and publishers.

Facebook could improve the News Feed even more by establishing partnerships with video content providers from ESPN to HBO to Al Jazeera to bring curated content to a 'Video' feed.