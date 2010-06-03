Ditch The Euro, And Get With The Neuro

Can ditching the euro make for a stronger, more united European economic bloc in the future? Perhaps the region isn’t ready to share the currency, even if one day a shared currency will be a good idea.



Recent events have exposed how there probably needs to be more economic and political integration between Eurozone nations before they can share monetary policy via a single currency.

Problem is, completely dismantling the euro opens up a whole can of worms. How will contracts denominated in euros be managed, how can such an enormous currency integration be undone without causing havoc? What about the dream of one Europe?

Well, there’s a middle road between ditching the Euro completely and stubbornly staying the current path. A new euro, a ‘neuro’, could be created as a transitional currency, explains fund manager Richard Woolnough:

Telegraph:

First, the authorities would have to create new national currencies as a means of exchange. To solve existing euro contracts issues, you would need a one-for-one successor to the euro, so let’s call it the “neuro”. We’ve been here before: the ECU was turned into the euro in the same way. This successor currency would then be legal tender in all European countries. But the big question is who would stand behind this supranational currency?

Thus the euro could be undone partially in a similar fashion as it was created, but in reverse.

The trick would be to figure out how to weight the currency, in terms of the support it receives from Eurozone member nations. Savers, interested in preserving the value of their current euro-denominated savings, would probably want a high proportion of new German deutschemarks in this ‘neuro’ basket, ie. strong currency backing. Borrowers, eager to see their euro-denominated liabilities depreciate, would rather it be filled with new European periphery currencies (New Spanish, Greek, Italian currencies for example).

So what would be the point of having a ‘neuro’? Individual nations would create their own new currencies, thus enabling them to control their own interest rates separately from other European nations, and thus in-line with the local needs of their unique economies.

This ‘middle way’, says Mr. Woolnough, could give the euro some breathing room, taking it back a notch, but preserving the potential for a re-introduction of the single currency in the future. By fixing the problem pre-emptively, Europe could keep dreams of a European economic bloc alive… just on pause.

If one day Europe is ready to achieve closer political & cultural integration, then a single currency will make sense then, and a ‘neuro’ will make for an easy transition. Thus the creation of a neuro is to acknowledge that the euro iss a good idea, but just a bit before its time. Rather than stubbornly stick with a broken system, perhaps Europe should understand there are alternatives… which still preserve the dream of a united European bloc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.