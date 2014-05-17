New, More Secure Credit Cards With Microchips Will Transform The Payments Industry

Credit card technology in the U.S. is about to change.

In part, thanks to a renewed focus on credit card data theft following the massive breach at Target stores, the electronic payments industry is championing a new security standard centered on cards with an embedded microchip.

The chip card standard is more secure than conventional magnetic stripe-bearing cards for several reasons. The embedded chip allows the card to communicate with a payment company’s computer servers. That means the card’s security features aren’t static — they can be refined and reinforced over time. In contrast, if magnetic stripe cards are “skimmed,” the data can more easily be used to create clones of the card to commit fraud.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence we look at the new so-called EMV standard, what it is, how much it will cost to implement, how much it could save in terms of mitigated fraud, and whether or not the upgrade will ultimately be worth its cost. We also examine who the potential winners and losers could be in the switch over, and whether consumers will authenticate EMV transactions with a PIN or a signature.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today »

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

For full access to BI Intelligence’s payments industry coverage, including downloadable charts and data, sign up for a free trial.



In full, the report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.