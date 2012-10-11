'The New eBay' Now Just Looks Like Pinterest — The Brief

Photo: screen grab

First eBay got a new logo, and now comes the “cleaner, contemporary” redesign. And it looks a whole lot like Pinterest. Users can create personalised homepages and follow certain categories and consumers. According to eBay’s blog, “We want to make moments of inspiration instantly shoppable.”Lexus created a truly incredible, interactive print ad in Sports Illustrated that literally roars to life. Turn the page and the headlights turn on and music swells. This was made using CinePrint, a Lexus-made technology.



Old Navy made a gigantic coupon … out of humans. This stunt was a celebration of the retailer’s 5 millionth Facebook fan.

After a summer of conducting pilot tests with Sony Pictures, new product called HIT (historical intent targeting) is now available. The new device, created by LocalResponse, helps brands advertise to consumers based on past social media behaviour on Twitter, Instagram, and Foursquare.

The Wall Street Journal Digital Network joined forces with The Rubicon Project to launch “WSJ AUDEX,” an invite-only exchange that embraces real-time bidding on WSJ.com, MarketWatch, Barrons, and SmartMoney.

Former PayPal technologist Andrew Lanthier is now the new CTO at PaySimple.

Digiday looks at why agencies aren’t paid on performance.

Xaxis, WPP’s audience buying unit, started operating in China.

Mick McCabe replaced Stephen Hahn-Griffiths as the chief strategy officer at Leo Burnett.

