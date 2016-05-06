The editor of the ill-fated The New Day newspaper signed off with a bizarre letter to readers (and critics) in its final issue

Lara O'Reilly
The new dayThe New DayThe New Day’s final front page splash.

UK publisher The Trinity Mirror’s latest national newspaper experiment, The New Day, came to an end on Friday just nine weeks after the first edition was printed, after it failed to meet sales expectations.

The paper’s editor Alison Phillips bowed out with some sass in her final editor’s letter.

Here it is in full, via this tweet from BuzzFeed UK weekend editor Michael Champion:

The line that caused some contention on Twitter this morning is this one (emphasis ours):

“Yesterday there were commentators blah-ing about hwo it was ridiculous to launch a paper in this day and age. Or criticising what we produced, how we produced it, marketed it and delivered it. And that’s fine. Everyone should be entitled to an opinion. And euthanasia.

Phillips was not immediately available for comment.

Trinity Mirror declined to comment.

The New Day launched at the end of February. Styled as a “politically-neutral” tabloid, the paper had aimed to reach an audience that had “fallen out of love with newspapers.”

Trinity Mirror had targeted 200,000 daily sales of the newspaper, but it was shifting just 30,000 copies a day, according to The Guardian.

The New Day’s launch was backed with a £5 million ($7.3 million) advertising campaign.

