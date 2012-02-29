'Dancing With The Stars' Season 14 Cast Revealed—Here's Today's Buzz

- The season 14 cast of “Dancing With The Stars” has just been revealed. Be prepared to see a lot of Sherri Shepherd, Maria Menounos and Jaleel White (aka Steve Urkel).
- AnnaSophia Robb has been cast in the coveted role of Carrie in the “The Carrie Diaries,” the CW’s new “Sex and the City” prequel.
- Natalie Portman’s sparkler on her ring finger sparks rumours that she secretly married her baby-daddy, Benjamin Millepied.
- Uma Thurman, 41, is expecting her third child—will make a baby-daddy of her own out of businessman boyfriend, Arpad Busson, 49. Uma has two children with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.
- Meanwhile, Kristin Cavallari’s baby bump “grew double” overnight.
- Kate Walsh to Hollywood actresses: “Stop f—ing up your faces!”
- For the love of turkey meatloaf, Paula Deen has “dropped two pant sizes!”
- Madonna just released a “lyric video” for her latest single, “Girl Gone Wild,” off her album MDNA. It would have been called “Girls Gone Wild” but Joe Francis shut that down real fast. Listen below. You like?
