The New Chinese Yuan Is Something Investors Should Salivate Over

Mike O’Rourke of BTIG has some smart thoughts on the Chinese yuan revaluation (or announcement of “flexibility”), the gist of which is that this is a significant positive both politically and economically.



The membership of the G20 expects China to continue its process of evolving into the global economy’s developing superpower. With great power comes great responsibility, and this is China accepting its responsibility (on its own terms). It is good to see China has returned to its pre-crisis path. In the long term, investors should be salivating at the prospect of China advancing its consumption. In the near term, the nation is simply returning to its previous path and this move was widely expected. We believe the timing is primarily political but appropriate, and that it is a victory that the politics did not undermine the process. As a result of the gradualist approach and the fact that this has been expected, most of the early reaction in the markets will likely be more excitement than substance.

