The new CEO of River City Labs is a working mum

Peta Ellis. Image: supplied.

Peta Ellis, a startup specialist, is returning to Brisbane’s River City Labs, this time as CEO .

She was general manager for nearly four years of Shark Tank star Steve Baxter’s technology startup until December 2015.

“We’re thrilled to have Peta back with us,” Baxter said.

“She’s an expert in her field and River City Labs is fortunate to have her as part of the family again.”

Ellis says the role offers the flexibility she needs as a working mother. She has three children – the youngest is six months old.

“New-age employers need to recognise the importance of balancing the needs of business and their workforce,” Ellis says.

“I’m pleased to be given the opportunity to work in an area I’m passionate about and ensure that my family remains a priority.”

River City Labs is looking to hire up to eight people over the next six months, including an entrepreneur-in-residence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.