The New CEO Of McCann Likes To Fire People Who Frown Too Much

Harris Diamond, smiling.

Photo: IPG

Harris Diamond, the new CEO of McCann, has a simple message for his agency staff if they want to keep their jobs: Keep smiling, and don’t disagree with me too much.Because if you aren’t “buying it” when he tries to sell you on his vision, he’ll fire you.



Especially if you’re one of the “frowners.”

And he’ll enjoy it.

That’s what he told [email protected], the business school’s blog, in 2007:

… Diamond’s oft-uttered motto [is]: “Shoot the frowners.”

“I spend time trying to convince people that the vision is right, to get people to agree with me, so we’re all [working] together,” he said, but “there comes a time at the end of the day that you find out some people just aren’t buying it. They don’t buy your values and they don’t buy your vision. They’re the frowners. And they bring everybody else down. Shoot the frowner. It makes you feel good…. They’re the ones who are actually the obstacles, and at a certain point you have to just say, ‘you’re out of here. Time for you to go.'”

Consider yourselves warned, McCanners!

Spotted by Adscam’s George Parker.

