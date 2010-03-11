U.K. Dollar Stores Bullish On Poor Customers And Planning Gigantic Expansion

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

The business of selling dirt cheap products to cash-strapped Brits is expected to experience massive growth, so much so that the U.K. dollar store ’99p’ is planning to more than double its retail outlets over the next few years:Retail Week:



99p Stores is gunning to open more than 200 stores by 2014, taking its store count to 350, and is targeting turnover of £1bn by 2016.

Even competitor Poundstretcher, shown in the picture, has revamped itself with a new look and has a new website slated for launch this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.