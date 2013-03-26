The New BlackBerry's Launch Has Been A Disaster

BlackBerry shares have continued to fall after a disappointing US launch of the new Z10 smartphones prompted Goldman Sachs to downgrade its financial rating for the Canadian company.



The BlackBerry maker, formerly known as RIM, has been keen to talk up the global reception of the Z10 handsets, which were unveiled last month ahead of an initial launch in Canada and the UK.

Chief executive Thorsten Heins was quick to declare the introduction of the Z10 a success, but his claims that stocks of the new phones were running low were met with scepticism as shops insisted they had “plenty” left.

Earlier this month it was reported that retailers in the UK were already cutting the prices of the handsets.

Following the US launch at the end of last week, sales were also said to be disappointing.

The shares fell as much as 9.4 per cent to $14.64 in Friday trading, the biggest one-day decline since the end of January.

Before the recent drop, the stock had climbed 36 per cent this year, fuelled by optimism that the company’s new handsets and the much-touted BB10 operating system would spark a turnaround for the company which has seen its market share swallowed up by Apple and Samsung.

Then Goldman Sachs reduced its investment rating on BlackBerry from “buy” to “neutral”, citing “disappointing” sales in the US and saying the Z10 had only a 20 per cent chance of success.

“While we thought the international launch was solid, the US launch is critical for BlackBerry’s ultimate success,” Goldman analyst Simona Jankowski wrote in a research note.

In Monday’s trading, BlackBerry shares fell a further 4.6 per cent to $14.23.

Citigroup also downgraded BlackBerry after finding that less than 5 per cent of shops in the US had sold out of the Z10, despite each only stocking around a dozen of the phones.

Apple, by comparison, sold out of the iPhone 5 in most shops on the first day of its September launch and Samsung last year struggled to meet huge demand for its Galaxy S3 smartphone, and is also anticipating a great appetite for its recently unveiled Galaxy S4.

